Mike Lindell Said Note He Brought To W.H. Didn’t Refer To Martial Law, Trump Official Says It Definitely Did

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow and one of the most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump, told a reporter that papers he brought to the White House for a visit late on Friday did not reference martial law despite photographs that appeared to show those words clearly visible on the notes he held.

A Trump official immediately contradicted Lindell, saying that the papers most definitely did make reference to the idea of the temporary imposition of military control.

Lindell sparked controversy on Friday when he was photographed paying a visit to Trump in the waning days of his presidency. The images showed him holding a stack of notes that included the words “martial law,” sparking fears that the close ally of the president may be trying to join some on the far right calling for him to invoke that as a means of staying in power.

WaPo photographer got a close-up of the My Pillow guy's notes. Hard to read. Seems to push for using "martial law if necessary." References Sidney Powell and, I think, an attorney at the NSA ("Fort Mead" sic). Advocates for Trump to "move Kash Patel to acting CIA" pic.twitter.com/xU0tz3YDo7 — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 15, 2021

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported on Twitter that Lindell denied it was for the meeting with Trump.

“Lindell tells me that he was carrying the notes for an attorney he’s been working with to prove the election was really won by Trump, wouldn’t say who it was. Said some of it related to reports Trump is now unable to see because he doesn’t have Twitter,” she tweeted.

“Lindell insists the papers he was holding, which were photographed and visible, didn’t reference ‘martial law.’ An administration official says they definitely referenced martial law.”

Haberman went on to report that Trump was not entertaining what Lindell was telling him, leaving the My Pillow founder frustrated that he could not get through to him.

Lindell has been one of the most vocal allies in forwarding the claims of voter fraud and insistence that Trump was the real winner of the 2020 presidential race. He also became involved in some of the protests that arose among supporters in seeking to overturn the results of the race. As Mediaite reported, he attended a protest outside the home of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican who pushed back on the claims of fraud in the state. Lindell said he wanted to get the word out that Trump would remain in the White House for the next four years.

Trump now has just days remaining in his presidency before Joe Biden’s inauguration. Earlier in the week, he became the first president in American history to be impeached twice after the House voted to approve an article of impeachment for allegedly inciting the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol last week.