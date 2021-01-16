Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Gloria Returns Looking Rough

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for January 18 through 22 teases trouble in paradise for both Genoa City’s newlywed couples. Elsewhere Gloria returns looking rough, and Kevin looks a little concerned.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) only recently returned from their romantic Miami honeymoon after their New Year’s Eve wedding. She managed to leave without contacting Adam (Mark Grossman) about Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) stroke. However, since their return, Sharon has seen Adam, and she can’t help but worry about him.

Next week, Sharon reaches out to her ex-husband even though neither Rey nor Chelsea appreciates the gesture. Sharon is thrilled when Rey shows her a bouquet of pastel flowers and lets her know somebody sent her a gift. She asks who the sender is, and Rey doesn’t look pleased when he announces it’s from Adam. These two already have a history of problems with Sharon and Adam’s relationship, so this isn’t a great way to start their real-life back home.

On the patio at Crimson Lights, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and his mom, Gloria (Judith Chapman), sit together at a table. Gloria looks a bit frazzled and upset, and Kevin asks his mom what brings her to Genoa City. She already knows that he’s aware of information she had on the jump drive she hid in the Chancellor mansion last fall. She flat out tells her son not to pretend like he doesn’t know what is going on with her. It seems like things might get crazy with Gloria as she tries to outsmart everyone who doesn’t appreciate the information she has about embezzlement at Newman Enterprises. So much for Kevin’s plan to keep out of the drama and enjoy raising his new baby with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson).

Finally, Chance (Donny Boaz) promises to get Abby (Melissa Ordway) whatever she needs. All she has to do is name it, and he’ll make sure she has it. A tearful Abby lets her new husband know that what she wants the most simply isn’t within his power to give her.

After a heartbreaking doctor’s visit, Abby discovers she cannot carry a child due to too much scar tissue from her previous miscarriage. Her dreams of quickly becoming pregnant and having Chance’s baby are dashed, and she’s in mourning. Although he can’t help her be able to have their baby herself, there’s no doubt that Chance has the resources to ensure that they have a family one way or the other.