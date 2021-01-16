Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Freaking Out About Her Half-Sister’s New Memoir: She’s ‘Sick To Her Stomach’

Sources are claiming that Meghan Markle is quietly freaking out about the upcoming release of her half-sister Samantha Markle’s memoir, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.

According to In Touch, sources close to the duchess say she is “sick to her stomach” with anticipation over the book’s, which will hit shelves on February 1 after a series of delays. The memoir, which currently plans to have a sequel, promises to expose “hidden truths about her family, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels.”

Though Samantha has claimed that her book is not a hit-piece on her half-sister, she did hint that some of the details revealed were not flattering for the former Suits star.

“I don’t know if she will be comfortable with it,” Samantha said of the upcoming release, per The Daily Express.

“Some things she will and some things she won’t. It’s fair and balanced. Naturally, some things she will like and some things she won’t,” she added.

Sources close to the Sussexes have added that while the duchess may be secretly panicked about what revelations may be in the new memoir, she is determined to keep a brave face in public.

She “won’t act bothered or upset about [it] in public,” a friend said.

Insiders also noted that Prince Harry is acting as a stabilizing force throughout the drama. The duke is “totally supporting Meghan and doesn’t believe a word that comes out of Samantha’s mouth,” the friend added.

Samantha first earned headlines after calling Meghan a “social climber” shortly after her half-sister’s relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge

While critics of the duchess have often reiterated such claims, her supporters pointed out that Samantha and Meghan were estranged and had not spoken to one another since 2008. Though Samantha had expressed her anger at being excluded from the Sussexes’ royal wedding in 2018, she had also not been invited to the former Suits star’s first wedding to Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson.

Paul Edwards / Getty Images

Meanwhile, while the newly minted Montecito resident may not be happy about the new book, her father has apparently given the tome his seal of approval, according to US Magazine.

“I’m just very pleased that she’s accomplished this book,” Thomas Markle said about his older daughter’s newest enterprise. “Let’s let her talk to you about the book.”

Thomas also had a falling out with his daughter after he was caught staging paparazzi photos for money. He also did not attend her wedding at Windsor, citing the fact that a heart attack had made it impossible for him to travel to Europe.