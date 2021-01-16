Demi Rose Flashes Major Cleavage In Sexy New Topless Photo

Instagram sensation Demi Rose wowed her millions of Instagram followers in her latest sexy snapshot. The social media influencer showed off her most famous assets in the January 15 post, where she posed topless and covered up with just one arm.

Demi geotagged her location at Ibiza, where she has been for some time now on a work-related vacation. While soaking in the Spanish sunset, the model put on a pair of black sunnies and a headscarf as she covered up her bare chest. Her dark hair was tucked back into the scarf, which she had wrapped around her crown and tied around her neck. The sunglasses featured cat-eye frames with dramatic points at both ends. The sunset was reflected in her dark lenses as she stared off into the sunset.

The 25-year-old held her left hand up to her chin and pointed her index finger on her cheek for a pensive pose. She wore one ring on her middle finger, and it had a large stone. Demi’s shadow was cast behind her on a plain white backdrop, while her bronzed skin shined from getting hit by the sun’s rays.

In the caption, Demi quoted The Universe Has Your Back by author Gabrielle Bernstein. The quote was about reflecting on the world around us and within us. Demi also added a simple white heart emoji to close out her caption.

In under an hour, the steamy new post had received over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans left compliments for the model in the comments section, as many applauded the sexy nature of the update.

“Is your body natural?! Like if so I can’t even believe how perfect it is,” one fan wrote.

“As within, so without. that’s so true Demi,” another commented, referring to her caption.

“Proper Audrey Hepburn-sort of look going on there,” a third person noted of her pose and sunglasses.

“Just stunning,” a fourth individual added.

The comments section also filled up with hundreds of emoji, which included the heart-eye and the flame symbol.

Demi went topless in another photo this week, which she shared on her timeline on January 14. The model sipped on some tea while only wearing a cardigan that she left wide open. Her ample cleavage was exposed and was highlighted by a body chain that hung below her bustline. Demi also appeared to be pantsless as she strategically folded her legs to keep herself from being exposed.