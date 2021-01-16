Haley Kalil Displays A Close-Up View Of Her Cleavage While Exuberantly Posing With Unexpected Friend

Haley Kalil delighted her 355,000 Instagram followers with her most recent update on Friday evening, in which the silly, sexy redhead posed with an unusual companion and could not hide her excitement. The snap was apparently a behind-the-scenes throwback from one of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue photo shoots.

Haley wore an electric blue bikini with a simple design. The top featured soft triangular cups that left a tantalizing amount of her bare bust on full display. She bent forward with her forearms together and elbows nearly touching. She had both upper arms pressed against the sides of her breasts, which deepened her already impressive cleavage. Narrow, adjustable straps ran over both shoulders and were attached to a thin strip with a metal clasp that encircled her rib cage.

The matching bottoms sat high over her hips but revealed an ample amount of her toned belly, which was flexed as she leaned over.

Haley had her outstretched palms next to one another and facing the sky, and upon them rested a fairly sizable and extremely spiny black sea urchin. It appeared that her stance was related to her desire to get a closer look at the exotic creature, but luckily for fans, it also enabled them to get a better view of her voluptuous chest.

She had an enormous, radiant smile on her face. Her eyes were closed with her nose cutely scrunched, and her mouth was open wide, displaying both rows of perfectly even white teeth.

Haley’s wet auburn hair was slicked back from her face and fell across her shoulders, and she wore a rubberized swim mask at the top of her forehead.

Haley credited Los Angeles-based Megan Batson Photography for the image, and Megan indicated on her social media page that the shoot occurred on the beach in Malibu. She also hashtagged a few phrases related to the popular end-of-the-week trend of making note of even a small thing that brings a smile to one’s face. She also mentioned her overjoyed expression.

Haley’s social media followers adored the post, and let her know in the comments section.

“Awww loveee this!! Also— just got a bunch of pure celery juices to start drinking in the morning because of your rec[ommendation] haha. So we’ll see,” one fan remarked.

“Yesssssss ITS WORTH IT!! Your skin will SHINE,” Haley replied.

“Awww I love this!!! And actually just watched a nature show about these haha #nerdherd,” a third fan divulged, using a hashtag Haley promotes in her Instagram bio.

“It’s a spikey [sic] Tribble!” a fourth follower exclaimed.