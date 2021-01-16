Olympic Gymnast McKayla Maroney Looks Stunning In Formfitting Little Black Dress

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney took to Instagram to show off her little black dress, and her fans were loving it.

The 25-year-old posted a series of photos showing off the tight outfit, including a shot from around the waist up that showed off her tight physique. In the snap, Maroney shot a slight smile at the camera as her long, dark hair fell over the front of her shoulder.

Maroney looked directly at the camera for the next snap, standing straight and showing off some skin in the black dress, which appeared to be adorned with a dark floral pattern.

The photos were a huge hit with her 1.3 million followers, racking up more than 80,000 likes and plenty of compliments for her sense of fashion and her stunning looks.

“Love of my life,” one person wrote.

“Forever my crush,” another commented.

“Absolutely stunning as usual,” a fan added.

Others were happy to end the week with an update from the former athlete, who has moved into singing since retiring from the world of competitive gymnastics. Maroney often uses her social media presence to give updates about new projects, though the images she shared Friday did not seem to have any deeper message beyond giving fans a glimpse of her revealing attire.

In a second post, Maroney pulled in closer, showing off her face and another slight smile.

This was a hit as well, with more people complimenting the gold medal-winning gymnast on her good looks.

“You’re so beautiful!!!” a fan wrote, ending the comment with a long series of heart-eyes emoji.

Maroney’s fans have been happy to see her back on social media after she had gone on an extended hiatus that stretched through much of last year. While the former U.S. Olympic athlete has regularly used her feed to show off some racy snaps and share updates about her life, she was quiet through much of 2020 before returning in the fall and explaining the reason behind her absence.

In a post from November, Maroney explained that she took some time away after the passing of her father the previous year and now was back with a new home and a renewed outlook.

“Choosing peace, silencing your mind, and letting go of what you can’t control, and being realistic, and honest about what you can control,” she wrote in one Instagram post, which can be seen here.

In the caption, she added that she was learning to accept that not everything in her life would be perfect and that she needed to be able to keep pushing forward.