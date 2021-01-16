‘Daredevil’ Star Charlie Cox Reportedly Wraps Filming On ‘Spider-Man 3’

Big news for Daredevil fans. Charlie Cox has reportedly been spotted on the set of Spider-Man 3 and has allegedly finished filming his part. As The Inquisitr reported in December, it had been rumored that the actor would be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, in the juggernaut that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once Netflix canceled Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, its actors were bound by a contract forbidding them to appear as their characters in any sort of capacity for two years

Kevin Feige wasted no time in scooping up Cox, and negotiations likely started before the two-year contract was up. Brandon Davis of Comic Book is confirming that the actor was spotted on the set of Spider-Man 3, but did not elaborate on the size of his role or who he might have been filming with. Davis admitted it’s unknown if he will be playing the Daredevil that fans watched for three seasons on Netflix or a new incarnation of the character that the MCU will develop on its own.

Earlier this week Feige was asked about the Netflix stars, which also includes Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, and Finn Jones when speaking with Collider. The studio head admitted that none of these characters were off the table when it came to future projects.

David Buchan / Getty Images

“I look at anything that’s happened before, whether it’s our movies, whether it’s Marvel Entertainment TV series, and, particularly, obviously, the comics, video games, cartoons… all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel,” Feige said. “That’s the way the comics have worked for 80 years. So, we’ll see.”

And it looks like we will see when Spider-Man 3 debuts on December 17. Cox has not commented on the rumors and admitted early last year that he would not be joining the MCU. He said if Daredevil was going to appear, he would not be portraying him. It’s highly likely that at that time, he had not yet been asked to be involved, and negotiations came later in 2020.

The Tom Holland-led flick will see the return of many actors and actresses who have played a role connected to the web-slinger in the past. Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, and Alfred Molina are all rumored to be in the new film, with the latter two being confirmed.

Disney Plus’s WandaVision is set to introduce the multiverse, with Spider-Man 3 being the film where it is truly explored. Maguire and Garfield will play the Queen’s native again but will be from another timeline.