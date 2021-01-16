Paige VanZant Displays A Significant Amount Of Cleavage In Tiny Sports Bra & Dances In A Steam Room

Paige VanZant took to Instagram on Friday, January 15, and delighted her 2.7 million followers with two snaps and a video, the latter of which featured her husband joining her for the occasion.

In the first upload, VanZant stood with her two forefingers pointed in the air. The former UFC star wore a face mask and rocked a tiny sports bra that showed off her rock-hard abs and exposed a significant amount of cleavage.

The second share was a video that depicted VanZant’s husband, Austin Vanderford, recording from a steam room. The clip began with Vanderford asking the viewers how they were keeping before cutting to his wife, who rose from the steam dancing to upbeat electronic music.

In the third image, VanZant and Vanderford stood beside an unnamed individual, wrapping their arms around him and smiling. VanZant wore skintight black pants and a checkered shirt this time. Her husband, meanwhile, sported tracksuit bottoms, a long-sleeved top, sandals and a backwards cap.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant credited iCryo Fort Lauderdale for helping her with her post-workout recovery. The fighter has been training hard in recent weeks as she gets set for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut next month.

The blond bombshell’s followers, meanwhile, were thankful to VanZant for sharing the uploads with them. Over 16,000 hit the like button within the first hour of the selection hitting the image-sharing platform. Some of those fans also took the time to compliment the combat sports supremo in the comments section.

“Sounds intense…but beneficial! You’ve got some muscle thickness. Hey…those legs…and…that linea alba has some groove to it…they look good under long blonde hair,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Oh my gosh…you look fabulous,” wrote another Instagrammer, emphasising their compliment with a smiley face emoji that boasted heart-shaped eyes.

“I’m looking forward to your next fight,” stated a third Instagram user.

Sports fans won’t have long to wait for VanZant’s next showdown, either. As MMA Fighting pointed out, she will step into the ring against Britain Hart on February 5. The bout is expected to be the headliner for what is being dubbed one of the most anticipated BKFC events in the company’s short history.

VanZant has engaged in combat outside of the ring recently as well, albeit of the much lighter variety. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she took to social media last week and shared a video of her shoving her spouse into a swimming pool. The blond also wore a figure-flaunting swimsuit at the time.