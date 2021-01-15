Qimmah Russo Shows Of Major Cleavage In Deeply Plunging Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo has impressed her 1.6 Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which went live on Friday, January 15, saw the celebrity rocking a skintight pale blue Fashion Nova dress and killer heels as she looked set to head out for the evening.

Qimmah stood in front of a decorative hallstand as she showed off the ruched gown. Delicate shoestring straps held it up and appeared to be a halterneck style. The gown plunged down dramatically low in the front, revealing plenty of the model’s ample cleavage.

With the gathered effect and the tight-fitting nature of the outfit, Qimmah’s shapely form was certainly highlighted in the variety of shots. In addition, with the extremely short skirt, her chiseled thighs were also on display.

Qimmah’s long dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. The celebrity had opted for a low ponytail. Sections of hair at the front were pulled free and framed her pretty face.

Large gold hoop earrings and a chunky watch were used as stylish accessories to the outfit. Qimmah also carried a white clutch bag. She completed the look with a pair of clear plastic strappy heels, that further highlighted her muscular legs.

Several shots were shared with her official social media account. This gave the opportunity to show off the outfit from all angles as well as give her admirers a glance at her pert derriere as she flaunted her curves.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 17 hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 44,400 likes and more than 530 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Baby Blue Bombshell,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“It’s that shape in that dress for me,” a fan remarked.

“This is cute for real,” another user stated.

“Smokin hot!!!!” a fourth person declared enthusiastically, also using a row of the drooling face emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her fans used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, considering Qimmah had her famous physique firmly on display, it came as no surprise to see many using variants of the muscly arm as well.

