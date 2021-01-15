WWE News: AJ Styles Reveals How Close He Came To Joining AEW

AJ Styles was recently interviewed by Bleacher Report, and the WWE superstar discussed a variety of topics. During the conversation, “The Phenomenal One” talked about AEW and if he was tempted to join the rival company last year.

According to Styles, he considered the option but ruled it out in the end — even though jumping ship would have reunited him with some familiar faces.

Styles revealed that he always wanted to stay in his current promotion. However, when it comes to the notion of potentially joining a competitor, he’d never rule it out as he has to do what’s best for him at the end of the day.

“Like I said, this is a business. I’m going to go where business is best for AJ Styles. I like WWE, I like everything about it, and I know it. I’m used to it. I don’t want to leave. This is a business, though. This is what we do for a living. Was it close? I wouldn’t say it was close for me. Like I said, I want to be in WWE.”

Some fans and pundits speculated that Styles was going to leave Vince McMahon’s corporation due to the fact some of his friends are members of AEW’s management team.

The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega — who are the promotion’s executive vice presidents along with Cody Rhodes — worked with Styles in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They were also stablemates in the Bullet Club faction.

Styles hasn’t ruled out working with his old friends again down the line, but he’s stated on numerous occasions that he’ll likely retire when his current contract ends. As The Inquisitr previously documented, he’s stated that he’s more interested in becoming a scout than competing anywhere else.

AEW did approach Styles in the past, however. As Sportskeeda pointed out, officials wanted him to appear on the first episode of Dynamite and temporarily reunite with his former Bullet Club compatriots.

Some of Styles’ former Bullet Club cohorts have re-teamed in AEW lately as well. The promotion’s working relationship with Impact Wrestling has allowed Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to work with Omega and The Young Bucks again, which has gone down a treat with the internet wrestling community.

Styles opened about the reunion in the Bleacher Report interview, and he had nice things to say about it. According to the Monday Night Raw star, it’s great to see his buddies together again on television, while noting that they all have a strong bond outside of the ring as well.