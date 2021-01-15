Lindsey Pelas Slays In An Orange Bikini & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes: ‘Yeehaw It’s Friday’

Lindsey Pelas was in a celebratory mood on Friday, and she apparently wanted to take her 8.7 million Instagram followers along for the ride. She shared a short boomerang-style video with everybody and showed off her sizzling-hot figure at the same time.

The Playboy model filmed the clip as she stood outdoors. Green bushes could be seen along a concrete sidewalk, although Lindsey kept the focus on her killer body. She had her blond hair styled in loose curves that gently framed her face and tumbled over her shoulder.

The 29-year-old social media influencer filmed as she walked a couple of steps. She tousled her hair and smiled as she adjusted the camera to capture different angles of her bombshell body.

Lindsey wore a bright orange bikini that revealed plenty of her deep cleavage. The top appeared to be a strapless bandeau style that had essentially two bands that exposed a significant amount of skin across her chest.

Only a hint of the bikini bottoms could be seen in this clip, although her flat tummy could easily be spotted and appreciated. A wide orange band that matched the top rested across Lindsey’s navel and a lighter-orange patch of fabric was set in the middle to add a touch of contrast.

The blonde bombshell added a pair of Daisy Dukes that she left both unbuttoned and unzipped. The frayed hem rested on her upper thighs and highlighted her curvy stems.

The Maxim model’s fans did not hesitate to flood her comments section with notes of approval. More than 425 comments poured in during the first hour after Lindsey initially shared this, and the clip was viewed 120,000 times. In addition, upwards of 25,000 people hit the “like” button right away as well.

“Wow you are breathtaking,” one fan praised.

“@lindseypelas watch out, insta might take this down cause you’re being way too sexy!” another teased.

“Now that’s one sexy body xx,” a third user declared.

“lovely and love the positive energy you always give off. Amazing,” someone else raved.

Fans relied on various emoji to emphasize their love for this video. The peach one popped up, even though Lindsey didn’t showcase her pert booty in this particular post. The fire emoji was a popular choice, as was the queen’s crown icon and numerous types of hearts.

Earlier in the week, the Playboy hottie posted a trio of snapshots showing her wearing a black leather bathing suit. The professional shots utilized creative lighting to highlight Lindsey’s virtually perfect figure and more than 70,000 people ended up liking that post.