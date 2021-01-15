Model Tina Louise Slips Out Of Her Bra & Shows Off Her Tattoos In Sultry Snap: ‘More Than A Handful Baby’

Australian model Tina Louise took to her Instagram on Friday, January 15, and treated her 2.5 million followers to a sultry snap.

The photo depicted Louise — who rose to fame after appearing on the covers of magazines such as FHM, Maxim, and Zoo Weekly — resting her booty on a wall and laughing as she slipped out of her red lacy bra.

The model used both of her hands to cover her assets, but she did display some cleavage and sideboob. Her left bra cup was removed entirely, and the blonde bombshell was working on the opposite one when the picture was taken. The lack of clothing also gave her fans a clear shot of the tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

The bottom half of Louise’s outfit was a pair of pink pyjama shorts that accentuated her toned legs and gave her audience a glimpse of her leg tattoos. The ink included a plant that boasted some red flowers, which took up a substantial portion of her thigh.

The upload was very well received by the Australian bombshell’s followers. As of this writing, over 17,000 of them have hit the like button. Some of her adoring admirers and peers also dived into the comments section to express their delight even more.

Actress Antje Utgaard made an appearance via her Instagram account to vocalize her appreciation for Louise’s update.

“You’re so cute,” she wrote, followed by a smiley face emoji for extra emphasis.

“You have such a beautiful smile! Love this pic!! You’re a beauty! And a super-smart businesswoman,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“The opposite of laughing your pants off,” noted a third Instagram user.

“Happy Friday, beautiful,” wrote another Instagrammer.

Similar sentiments were echoed throughout the replies, with other followers simply sharing their adoration of the model with love hearts and flame emoji.

Louise’s latest upload was the latest in a string of shares that have stunned her fans recently. She has made a habit out of sending heatwaves through social media audience with her scantily-clad snaps, and it’s evident that her admirers always want to see more of her on their screens.

The Australian sensation has also made headlines in recent months due to dating some high-profile figures. As reported by Daily Mail, she was spotted with rapper Diddy and Brian Austin.

Her involvement with the latter received some attention as Austin had been sharing his negative opinions of his ex, Megan Fox, moving on and finding a new boyfriend.