Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Mariah Comforts A Grieving Friend

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, January 18, tease that things with Adam and Victor are good for once as they unite to help Chelsea recover. Elsewhere, Abby gets heartbreaking baby news, and Mariah is there to help her come to terms with the situation.

Adam (Mark Grossman) tried to cut Victor (Eric Braeden) and the rest of the Newmans out of his life, and the family begged Victor to stop trying to have a relationship with Adam. These two have reconnected due to Victor’s help with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Because of the emergency, Adam reached out to his father, and Victor came through for his younger son. Now Victor urges Adam to have patience and realize that it could take a while for Chelsea to recover. With the help Victor provided, Chelsea is receiving the best care available, and he feels certain that she’ll recover. Adam is also working hard to keep the faith and be there for her as she struggles to regain her abilities.

Although Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) are happy together, they still desperately want to start a family. Unfortunately, it isn’t happening quickly enough for them, and Abby fears that something serious keeps her from conceiving. Abby’s worst nightmare comes true when her doctor informs her that she has too much uterine scar tissue for a fertilized egg to implant. That means that even though her ovaries are working fine, she cannot carry a baby.

Obviously, this is devastating to Abby because she wants to get pregnant and fill up the Chancellor mansion with her and Chance’s children. She already lost one baby several years ago due to her step-son, and now she faces the daunting prospect of never giving birth. Although Chance understands it is a setback, he urges his new wife to realize that they have other ways of creating the family they both want. At this point, though, Abby isn’t willing to let go of her original dream, and she’s in tears over the situation. This information means that Adam isn’t the only Newman who needs Victor’s help. Abby also needs her father, and hopefully, he’ll be able to be there for her as she struggles.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Speaking of needing somebody to lean on, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is also there for Abby once again. She already served as her maid of honor and later cheered her up with an impromptu dance party. Now Mariah there to comfort Abby as she deals with the bad news she just received. It seems unthinkable, but Mariah might go above and beyond to help out her friend.