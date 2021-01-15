Dolly Castro Poses With Her Stunning Daughter In Hot New Update

Dolly Castro posed with her gorgeous daughter in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer posted the shot on January 15, and it’s been earning her a ton of attention from fans.

The photo captured the mother/daughter duo posing in the center of the frame. A geotag in the update indicated that they were in Los Angeles, California. The two stood in front of a bed that was decorated with white linens and darker accent pillows. There was also a white end table one on the side, and a chic picture hung above the bed. Dolly held her phone on the left side of her face and made a kissy face for the photo op. Dolly’s daughter, Karen Castro, stood behind her mother, wrapping both arms around her waist. She made a kissy face for the camera and closed her eyes.

Dolly opted for an all-black ensemble that did her nothing but favors. On her upper half, she wore a plunging tank that showed off her bombshell cleavage. The perimeter of the cups was lined with scalloped lace that ran down the middle of the garment, exposing plenty of skin. It had thin straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were also on display. Dolly teamed the top with a pair of black pants that were equally as hot. The bottoms were tight on her figure, showing off her thick thighs.

She wore her long, brunette locks with a center part and pigtail braids that spilled over her shoulders and chest. Dolly also wore several accessories, including a pendant necklace that drew attention to her collar.

Karen opted for a maroon-colored set, but only a tease of her outfit could be seen because of the way that she was posed. She appeared to be wearing a similar hairstyle to her mom and added a pair of gold hoop earrings to complete her outfit.

In the caption of the upload, Dolly told her fans that she was with her “best friend.” It has not taken long for her audience to take notice of the latest addition to her feed, and it garnered more than 10,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Most Instagrammers raved over the good genetics while a few more used emoji instead of words.

“You guys are so cute,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts.

“She’s starting to loook a lot like you. You guys are goals,” a second Instagramme complimented.

“Awww i love you guys relationship,” a third commented.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!! Have a blessed one miss gorgeous,” one more added.