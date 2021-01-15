Bruna Rangel Lima Twerks In Latest TikTok Viral Challenge

Instagram model Bruna Rangel has succumbed to the latest viral challenge, much to the delight of her 4.3 million followers. The update, which was posted on Friday, January 15, showed the celebrity twerking to the #bussitchallenge that is currently sweeping TikTok.

The premise of the challenge is that the person starts the clip in casual clothes and then glams things up once the song changes. For the first part, Bruna opted to go barefoot and wear nothing more than a towel. With her hair unstyled and no makeup on, the model stepped toward the camera, leaning down as she did so and showing off her cleavage. She pulled her hair out on either side before the changeover happened.

When the song switched from Nelly’s 2002 hit “Hot in Herre,” to “Buss It” by Dallas-based rapper Erica Banks, the Instagram sensation gave a flick of her long golden locks and magically changed into a skintight dress in a bright shade of yellow. Thin double shoestring straps held the outfit up but it was so tight that it likely didn’t need any help.

Squatting down low, Bruna mouthed the words to the song as she gyrated her hips and put her pert derriere on display with the provocative moves. Her hair, which was parted in the middle, cascaded down over her back as she continued to move.

She completed the look with a pair of strappy black high heels as she danced in front of her unmade bed.

Bruna’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the clip. After a day, the TikTok video had already amassed an impressive 146,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

“You are smokin’! So pretty!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“Oh dear Lord, I wasn’t readyyy,” a fan declared.

“Beautiful sunflower,” another user stated in obvious appreciation of the color of Bruna’s dress.

“Damm sexy,” a fourth person wrote, also adding several of the drooling emoji to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers decided to use emoji rather than words as a way to show their appreciation for the clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, because of the content, the peach emoji also got a workout in the comments section as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna is not the first celebrity to participate in this challenge. Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo also took to her Instagram account recently to perform the same performance. In hers, Qimmah opted to wear comfy sweatpants and a hoodie before changing into a multicolored mini dress and twerking.