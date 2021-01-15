Joe Biden’s Recent White House Hire Was ‘Paid To Exonerate A Rapist,’ Commentator Says

Podcaster and political commentator Katie Halper on Friday slammed President-elect Joe Biden’s decision to hire Anita Dunn, who she claimed was part of convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein’s public relations team.

“Yay! Anita Dunn, who was part of Harvey Weinstein’s PR team, is going to join the Biden administration. As a woman who was paid to exonerate a rapist, she is cracking that glass ceiling. This is Onion-headline level perversion of feminism,” she tweeted.

The comment was a response to Axios’ report that Dunn will be joining Biden’s administration on a temporary basis.

“As a senior adviser, Dunn also will play a key role in coordinating issues across the White House, much as she did during the campaign and as co-chair of Biden’s transition.”

According to The Daily Caller, Dunn is a founding partner of public relations firm SKDKnickerbocker and provided Weinstein with advice while working at the company. The publication said that Dunn “informally counseled” Weinstein amid his legal troubles and pointed to BuzzFeed News reporting that suggested Dunn advised Weinstein on how to deal with a New York Times story from October of 2017 that spotlighted Weinstein’s ties to an AIDS charity. In response, SKDK released a statement in which it denied that Weinstein or his production company were paying clients.

The former vice president’s decision to hire Dunn has drawn pushback due to her alleged contact with Weinstein and the Democrat’s own sexual assault scandal involving his former staffer, Tara Reade.

“One of the most insidious things about Biden is the way he hides behind women,” one user tweeted.

Reade slammed the decision and claimed that Dunn — who worked on Biden’s presidential campaign — worked with the team to silence her. She pointed to reporting from The Intercept that noted Time’s Up, a #MeToo a 501(c)3 nonprofit against harassment, declined to support Reade’s allegation due to its tax-exempt status and Biden’s presidential run. Notably, the piece highlighted that Dunn’s SKDKnickerbocker works on behalf of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

As The Inquisitr reported, Reade appeared on Halper’s podcast and discussed the alleged assault she suffered at Biden’s hands in graphic detail. Before accusing Biden of sexual assault, she accused the former Delaware senator of touching her inappropriately while working in his U.S. Senate office.

The author has also criticized Hillary Clinton for endorsing Biden — who has denied all of Reade’s allegations — and accused her of enabling a sexual predator. Reade noted that she voted for Clinton in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.