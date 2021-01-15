‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, January 18: Bill Stuns ”Y&R’s Summer With Gym-Honed Physique

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, January 18 reveal that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will stun Summer Newman (Hunter King) with his gym-honed physique. The media tycoon will impress the young woman who needs to make a deal.

The soap opera crossover has Summer visiting Los Angeles to promote JCV. She meets up with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who likes her pitch and decides to introduce her to his dad, according to the daily spoilers. As seen in the video below, Summer also wants to do a little digging on the personal front and get the scoop on Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope).

Summer Snags Wyatt

Summer is passionate about JCV and knows that Spencer Publications can take them to the next level. So, she targets Wyatt and manages to excite him about the brand. Of course, she knows what she’s talking about and makes a stellar pitch.

Summer knows that Spencer Publications could take the company to the next level and wants to have a meeting with Bill. She knows that the media tycoon has a reputation for turning everything he touches into gold. Right now, JCV needs all the publicity that they can get and she wants to partner with them.

Wyatt buys into her pitch and agrees to set up a meeting with his father. Since Bill’s schedule is always full, he has to find a creative way to get them to meet.

Los Angeles just got even more restless! ???? Ready to see what happens next? Don't miss #BoldandBeautiful's 2 week crossover with @YandR_CBS starting this week on @CBS and @CBSAllAccess. pic.twitter.com/4UYAlbHKgA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 11, 2021

Bill Meets Summer

According to The TV Guide, Wyatt knows that the only time that he can get Summer to see his father is during one of his gym sessions. So, she walks in on Bill pumping iron. Even though Bill is much older than his son, he’s still a very handsome man. The Bold and the Beautiful teasers hint that she will be stunned by the devilishly handsome tycoon. Of course, Bill has never been averse to a pretty woman.

The Newman heiress takes the plunge and tells Bill why she thinks JCV would benefit from working with Spencer Publications. Their brand really needs a boost and she knows that Bill can work his magic on their company.

Of course, Summer also has an ulterior motive in coming to Los Angeles. She’s trying to dig up dirt on Sally and has already found out that she was once engaged to Wyatt. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that she will try to coax Wyatt into telling her what went wrong with their relationship.

But, Wyatt is too much of a gentleman to spill the beans on his ex. He genuinely wants Sally to be happy and wishes her well in her new life. However, Summer will soon find out that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is eager to dish on her boyfriend’s ex.