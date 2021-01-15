Rachel Cook Presents Her Perfectly Pert Posterior In Strappy Lingerie Set

Model and social media maven Rachel Cook has been crushing it on Instagram as of late, infusing her timeline with sultry slideshows on a near-daily basis. On Friday afternoon, the Seattle, Washington product brought her A-game once again with an incredibly provocative lingerie pictorial.

In the multi-pic share, Cook was captured laying with her belly and bosom affixed to a furry carpet below her while her feet were curled up and dangling behind her. Although she definitely brought the sizzle with her pose throughout the spread, it was the way in which her pert posterior was presented that truly set the platform ablaze.

All three of the uploaded photos put the 26-year-old’s cheeky, strap-laden assets on full display, much to the delight of her 3 million followers.

Cook captioned the post by joking that she was “just chillin” in the pictures while informing fans that they could see even more of her sensuous and seductive physique in skimpy attire on her official website.

Meanwhile, fans of the actress and occasional YouTuber were already thoroughly impressed by her latest social media share, double-tapping it to the tune of nearly 50,000 likes in less than 30 minutes. They further showed their love by bombarding the comments sections with rave reviews and virtual wolf whistles.

“You are unbelievably beautiful,” deadpanned one enamored admirer.

“Beautiful as always,” declared another avid supporter. “You are truly blessed.”

“You truly are one of my favorites if not my favorite on Instagram,” added a third follower.

“@rachelc00k you are hands down the HOTTEST WOMAN in the world,” raved a fourth devotee. “It’s stupid how hot you are…..”

In the first slide, Cook was captured resting her head against her right hand while piercing the camera’s lens with her bold blue eyes and rocking a demure expression. She struck similar poses throughout the slideshow, each of which also allowed her cleavage to be seen as she pushed her upper body slightly upward and off of the floor. Just above her compact, perfectly contoured booty, her feet and lower legs were crossed.

Save for her choker necklace and the narrow black straps of her lingerie set, Cook’s body was practically bare throughout the slider.

The second snap showed Cook focusing her gaze at something off-camera. Meanwhile, she had parted her coral-colored lips in a suggestive manner, revealing her front teeth in the process. Although her perky bustline partially obscured by the rug below her, the Hunted star’s shapely backside was still on full display.

Cook capped off the offering with a shot in which she flashed a wide, toothy grin on one side of the frame while the other side was dominated by her curved left cheek.

One day earlier, Cook had already shaken things up with a post that showed her posing in a car while sporting a cleavage-baring outfit.