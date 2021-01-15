Gabriella Abutbol Tugs On Skimpy Swimsuit Bottoms In Tantalizing Instagram Post

On Friday, January 15, American model Gabriella Abutbol uploaded a series of suggestive snaps for her 1.8 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 26-year-old posing in front of what appears to be a house with sizable windows. A wind chime can be seen to her left.

Gabriella flaunted her fit physique in an orange bikini that left little to the imagination. The two-piece featured a cap-sleeve top adorned with the word “blessed” in black writing. The model also sported a pair of matching clear strap bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on full display. In addition, the color of the swimsuit beautifully complemented her tan skin. She kept the look relatively simple and only accessorized with a gold bracelet worn on her right wrist. The brunette bombshell also wore her highlighted hair down in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the first image, Gabriella tugged on her skimpy bottoms and placed her unoccupied hand on her thigh. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. She altered her position for the following photo by lifting up one of her hands. She continued to look at the photographer, flashing her beautiful smile.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation implored her followers to let her know “something good that happened to” them over the last week.

Quite a few fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Promotion at work!!” wrote a commenter.

“Tested negative for the rona [sic]. First positive thing to happen in 2021!!!” chimed in another social media user, along with two crying-laughing emoji.

Many of Gabriella’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“So amazing and gorgeous!! You always look so beautiful, love your posts,” gushed one fan.

“You are a goddess my friend,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of sparkle emoji to the end of the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 12,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Gabriella has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a bra and unzipped jeans. That post has been liked over 80,000 times since it was shared.