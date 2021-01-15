Natalie Martinez Sizzles In Cream & Black Sheer Bustier: ‘What Happens In Vegas’

Natalie Martinez took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos and video clips from the CBS series The Stand episode “What Happens In Vegas, Stays In Vegas.” She looked smoking hot in a sexy lingerie set in one of the stills, which seemed to pique her followers’ interest.

In the first image, Natalie stood in front of windows that featured white blinds. She posed in a room with brown leather furniture, a dog resting in one of the chairs. She wore a sheer cream and black bustier that revealed a large portion of her ample cleavage. The garment also featured an opaque black stripe around her natural waist, emphasizing its slender circumference and highlighting her curvy hips. The front stretched down to her upper thighs and connected with garters to lacy black stockings. She also paired it with matching bikini-style panties.

She wore her long brunette hair in ringlet curls that tumbled over her shoulder and down her back from a side part. Natalie held one hand across her waist and rested the other on her thigh, revealing a deep red manicure. She looked up and had her full lips slightly parted.

Several other still shots featured Natalie wearing various outfits alongside members of the cast. In one GIF, her character Dayna Jurgens angrily repeated a phrase.

One shocking video shows a clear plastic-covered Natalie sitting in a chair as others used plaster to make a mold of the lower part of her face, neck, and shoulders. The final, sped up clip revealed the actress receiving work on a prosthetic wound in her throat area for the television series. She unbuttoned her plaid shirt at one point, revealing a generous look at her chest as people worked to remove the prosthetic from her skin.

The post received a lot of love from Natalie’s fans. At least 10,800 users hit the like button and nearly 175 also took a moment to leave a comment.

“Oh, my goodness! Holy hotness! Congratulations on the show, Natalie. It and you are pure fire,” a follower gushed, adding flames and hearts to complete their thought.

“Wow! You are a goddess, Natalie. You look so hot and sexy in the lingerie, and the other pics are great too,” enthused a second fan, along with an okay sign and blushing smilies.

“Slay all day, queen. That outfit is pure fire. You look amazing,” a third devotee declared, including hearts and roses with their message.

“I watched it last night. It was an amazing episode….and what a backside you have! Perfect,” praised a fourth user, using a peach emoji to emphasize their words.