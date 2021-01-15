Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Champagne-Colored Lingerie

On Friday, January 15, Canadian model Laurence Bédard uploaded a tantalizing picture for her 2.9 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The suggestive snap showed the 27-year-old posing in a dimly lit wall-papered room. Hanging wall art and what appears to be potted plants can be seen in the background.

Laurence flaunted her figure in champagne-colored lingerie from the online retailer Fashion Nova. The set featured a plunging cut-out bra with lace detailing and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection.

The brunette bombshell wore her short hair down in a slightly off-centered part. She also sported a vampy manicure and matching pedicure, giving her sultry look additional glamour.

For the photo shoot, Laurence stood with her legs crossed in front of a pale pink velvet sofa. She leaned against the furniture, as she tugged on her underwear. She placed her unoccupied hand on top of the sofa and focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation let her followers know the exact style of her Fashion Nova set.

The provocative picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 44,000 likes. Quite a few of Laurence’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye and red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“That color is amazing on you!” added a different devotee.

“You always look sophisticated and sexy without trying, stunningly beautiful!” remarked another admirer, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“You are [an] amazing and very fit lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Laurence has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a skintight black tube top and coordinating pants. That post has been liked over 40,000 times since it was shared.