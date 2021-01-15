Daisy Keech Leans Over A Table In Polka-Dot Bikini Top And Booty-Enhancing Tights

Daisy Keech stunned many of her 5.5 million Instagram followers on Friday, January 15, with her most recent post. The American model and influencer took to the popular social media platform to upload a smoldering new photo that saw her striking a sultry pose as she wore just a bikini and booty-enhancing tights.

For the photo, Keech sat in a black chair positioned slightly away from a wooden table. To compensate for the distance, she leaned all the way forward, resting her arms on the surface. The camera captured her from behind as she turned her head to the right to look at the viewer with soft eyes and lips slightly pouted. Her blond hair was parted in the middle and tied back in a low ponytail.

Keech was dressed in a light green two-piece bathing suit featuring a white polka-dot print. It included a classic triangle top with thin straps tying behind her neck and back.

Keech wore a pair of matching bottoms, though they were mostly covered by the black tights. The skintight pants boasted a semi-sheer effect, stretching over her booty tightly.

She paired the picture with a simple caption in which she teasingly asked her “babe” to give her a second.

Keech also tagged Revolve and H:ours in the shot, revealing that her outfit was from the two brand’s joint collection.

Her post proved to be an immediate success with her loyal fanbase. In under an hour, it has garnered more than 170,000 likes and upwards of 550 comments. They flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts about the sexy pose, remarking on her body and pose. Many others also used the space to share their overall admiration for Keech.

“U can have all the time u need,” one user teased.

“Thats why we gotta follow u here cuz we aint getting this on damfam,” replied another fan.

“Daisyyyy plsss replyyyy, i was inspired by you a lotttttt since i started following you on all platforms,” a third fan chimed in.

“Holyyy [three fire emoji] my Phone is overheating,” gushed a fourth follower.

Keech has been tantalizing her fans all week. As The Inquisitr pointed out, she shared another sexy snap last Sunday in which she posed topless in an elegant living room. She wore just a pair of panties, which were dark green and boasted a high-rise design that sat around her waist. The garment had a thong back that bared her booty. She lifted one arm over her head, taking the other hand to her chest, helping to censor the shot.