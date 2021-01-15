Gwen Singer Flaunts Sideboob While Sporting A Pair Of Green Thong Panties

Gwen Singer took to her Instagram account on Friday to share a cheeky new post with her adoring supporters. The gorgeous model was scantily clad as she rocked the barely there look.

In the sexy shots, Gwen wore a pair of green thong panties. The lingerie was cut high over her curvy hips and fit firmly around her slender waist while accentuating her perky booty and long, lean legs.

She added a cut-off shirt to the mix as well. The top dipped below her ribs and put her braless sideboob on full display, as well as her toned arms and shoulders. Her flat tummy and muscular back were also seen.

In the first photo, Gwen stood with her body turned to the side. She placed one hand on her hip as the other tugged at the front of her shirt. She arched her back and turned her head to the side as she gave the camera a flirty smirk. In the second shot, she pushed her booty out and stuck out her tongue as she leaned forward. The final slide was a close up of the second pic.

In the background, Gwen’s kitchen could be seen. A tall table with stool seats was also visible. She told her followers in the caption that she’s been working on her booty in the gym.

She wore her long dark hair in a deep side part and styled her locks in voluminous curls that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Gwen’s over 1.2 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 31,000 times in just three hours. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 500 messages during that time.

“Good morning Gwen you magnificent beauty! Every time I see your posts the day is always better than it was before,” one follower declared.

“Looking perfect,” gushed another.

“Magnificent girl!” a third comment read.

“You are gorgeous Gwen,” wrote a fourth user.

Her fans have grown accustomed to seeing her pose in revealing outfits online. She’s often seen showcasing her killer legs, busty chest, curvy hips, and more in sexy ensembles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted to upload a photo of herself wearing some sporty white undies and a matching bra. That post has pulled in more than 24,000 likes and over 340 comments thus far.