Chloe Saxon Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini While Posing Poolside

On Friday, January 15, British model Chloe Saxon shared a series of suggestive snaps with her 915,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 34-year-old posing outside in front of a pool. A sizable building, palm trees, and outdoor furniture could be seen in the background. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Bulgari Hotel Yacht Club, located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chloe flaunted her fantastic figure in a teal bikini with animal-print detailing. The tiny two-piece featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. Her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs were put on display. In addition, fans were able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings and a necklace. The raven-haired beauty also wore her long locks in loose waves and a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

In the first image, Chloe kneeled with her legs spread on a white towel. She placed one of her hands on her thigh and the other on the side of her head. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. The following photo showed her lying on her side, using her hand to prop herself up. She faced away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere. She looked over her shoulder and flashed her beautiful smile.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Chloe has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a figure-hugging mini dress. That post has been liked over 19,000 times since it was shared.