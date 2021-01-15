Lauren Drain Shows Off Muscular Legs In A Pair Of Tiny Shorts While Teasing Her Fitness Challenge

Lauren Drain showed off her amazing figure in the most recent update that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model added the photo on January 15, and it’s been earning her a ton of love from her 3.6 million fans.

The photo captured Drain posing outside on a bright sunny day. She stood near the bottom of a staircase, holding the railing with one hand and tucking her opposite arm near her chest. Drain smiled and looked toward the sky. She planted one foot on the ground and bent the other behind her like a flamingo. She ditched her typical workout attire in favor of something that was equally as hot.

On her upper half, Drain rocked a tight pink top that fit her like a glove. It had a turtleneck cut that covered her collar, but the sleeveless garment also showed off her muscular arms. The piece proceeded to fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves.

She teamed the shirt with a pair of tiny shorts. The garment was constructed of a dark wash fabric that enhanced her all-over glow. It had a thick waistband that she wore high on her hips, highlighting her bombshell curves. The garment proceeded to fit tightly around Drain’s pert derrière, cutting off high on her legs and exposing her shapely thighs in their entirety.

Drain styled her long dark locks down and in a center part, her hair spilling over her shoulders and back. She wore a pair of sunglasses on the top of her head and a purse slung over her shoulder as her only visible accessories. She completed her look with a pair of sexy clear shoes featuring a sizable heel that added a few inches of height to her frame.

In the post’s caption, Drain shared that her fitness challenge starts on Sunday and that she only has a few spots left. Fans have not been shy about showering the update with love. It’s already earned more than 7,900 likes and 80-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some users asked questions about the program, while many others used emoji to express their thoughts.

“Looking forward to gyms reopening!!” one follower gushed alongside a trio of hearts.

“Super gorgeous and amazing figure,” chimed in a second user.

“What an amazing figure! What does the challenge entail? I want to try it,” another fan wrote.

“Only way to wear shorts!!” declared a fourth admirer, adding a series of flames to their message.