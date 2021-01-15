Reese Witherspoon Shares Fun News: ‘Welcome To Our Family’

Reese Witherspoon’s family has just expanded by one more and she shared the fun news via her Instagram page on Friday. Reese, her husband Jim Toth, and her three kids have opened their hearts to welcome a new puppy, and he just made his social media debut.

The new post showed a black labrador puppy and Reese’s caption welcomed him to the family. He sat on some green grass in the shade and plenty of sun lit up the ground behind him.

The adorable pup looked right at the camera as the shot was snapped. A plaid collar with a dogbone charm engraved with the name “Major” could be seen, and it appeared that there was a bow tie there too.

The Legally Blonde actress did not mention how old Major was, but he looked quite young.

Fans of Reese’s know that he isn’t the only family pet. Last October, she shared the heartbreaking news that her beloved Pepper had died. As Us Weekly detailed in November, she added a cute French bulldog named Minnie Pearl to the mix of her busy homestead a few weeks later.

The Big Little Lies star also has a labrador, Hank, and her daughter Ava Phillippe has a border collie mix named Benji. Her bulldog Lou has been spotted on her social media feed, and her German shepherd Nash passed away in 2019.

The Sweet Home Alabama star’s 25 million Instagram followers immediately went wild over this news. In just a couple of hours, more than 425,000 people had liked the photo and 4,300 had also commented.

“oh, my heart! so adorable,” one fan commented.

“oh. my. gosh. what a sweetheart!!” another wrote.

“I can’t deal with all this goodness!! He’s so handsome!” a third user raved.

Some of Reese’s followers noted that this adorable little guy isn’t the only prominent canine named Major who is receiving a lot of attention these days. President-Elect Joe Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden also have a dog with the same name.

In fact, as NPR points out, he’s a German shepherd who was a rescue dog, and he’ll be the first rescue to live in the White House. He won’t be the only pet there, though, as fellow canine Champ along with a cat will be living there soon too.

“Aww look at that sweet lil face,” someone else declared in the comments section of Reese’s post.

Minnie Pearl pops up on Reese’s Instagram frequently, and now it seems likely that her millions of fans can expect to see this pup pop up often as well.