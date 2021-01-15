Jessica Naz Heats Up Instagram While Clad In A Scanty Lingerie Set

Jessica Naz added some heat to her Instagram feed while clad in a sexy lingerie set. The model shared the upload with her followers on Friday, January 14, and it’s been earning her a ton of attention.

The photo captured the model posing in the center of the frame. She stood in front of a white backdrop, and there was a small plant in the corner. Jessica tilted her head back and parted her lips slightly as she met the camera’s lens with a seductive stare. The model put both arms under her chest and treated her audience to a great view of her curves. She stood with her legs together for the pose and rocked some racy lingerie.

Jessica wore the sexy outfit from Honey Birdette that did her nothing but favors. The navy blue fabric served as the perfect compliment to her bronze complexion. It had a thick set of straps that were tight on her shoulders, and her bronze arms were bare. The garment boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped deep into her chest, allowing Jessica to show off her ample bust. There was another set of stripes that arched over the top of her chest and one more that connected in the middle of her bust.

Jessica wore another piece of fabric in the center of her midsection, and it had a pair of straps that connected to garters on her thighs. She also wore a pair of scanty panties that matched her bra. The front of the garment rode low on her hips, leaving her toned abs in full view. The high rise design also showed off her bronze stems. Jessica added a pair of small hoop earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

She styled her long, dark locks with a middle part and loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and back. It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the sizzling snap. Within a matter of minutes, the upload has garnered more than 3,600 likes and 60-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Jessica’s figure, while a few more used emoji to express their thoughts.

“Love you baby, you look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts.

“This is a gorgeous photo with a lovely pose and a beautiful Jessica,” a second exclaimed.

“Wow you are so sexy and hot lady of the world,” another fan wrote, adding a series of flames and roses to the end of their comment.

“Wow gorgeous body beautiful breast,” one more wrote.