Donald Trump ‘Banned’ Talk Of Richard Nixon In White House, Report Says

Donald Trump “banned” all talk of former President Richard Nixon in the White House amid the final days of his turbulent presidency, CNN reported.

“Trump has been consumed by the unraveling of his presidency during his last days in office, according to people around him, which included a casual discussion among advisers recently about a possible resignation,” the report read.

“Trump shut the idea down almost immediately. And he has made clear to aides in separate conversations that mere mention of President Richard Nixon, the last president to resign, was banned.”

Nixon resigned after his administration was linked to the attempted cover-up of the break-in of the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

According to the publication, Trump recently had an “expletive-laden conversation” with an adviser in which he said to never mention Nixon again. In another discussion, the head of state reportedly said he wouldn’t be able to rely on Vice President Mike Pence to pardon him — as Gerald Ford did for Nixon after the former president’s resignation amid the Watergate scandal.

Trump has been compared to Nixon on more than one occasion. Before Trump faced pressure to resign for the storming of the Capitol, he was threatened with impeachment for his phone call with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperge. As reported by People, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Carl Bernstein, who worked the Watergate scandal, claimed that the commander-in-chief’s call was not comparable to Nixon’s scandal.

“This is something far worse than Watergate. We have both a criminal president of the United States in Donald Trump, and a subversive president of the United States at the same time in this one person.”

According to Bernstein, the talk was evidence that Trump was willing to undermine the American electoral system to illegally carry out a coup.

Keystone / Getty Images

In a piece for The Nation, Jeet Heer claimed that Trump’s aversion to Nixon is linked to fear of the former leader’s fate. This fear, Heer noted, comes as some Republicans break rank with U.S. leader after he retained a consistent grip on the party over the course of his first term. The columnist compared the GOP’s break to the abandonment of Nixon, who was forced to resign due to pressure from those within his own party.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump said last year during an appearance on Fox & Friends that he learned a lot from Nixon. The U.S. leader pointed to one lesson in particular — don’t fire people.