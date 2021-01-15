NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be Headed To Heat For Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, And Two First-Round Picks

The Miami Heat are currently not playing like a team aiming to return to the NBA Finals this season. As of now, they are on a two-game losing streak, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-6 record. Even if they manage to find their way back to the winning column, many people believe the Heat need additional star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference.

One of the realistic trade targets for the Heat this season is All-Star power forward Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers. According to Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network, the Heat could acquire Love from the Cavaliers by sending them a package that includes Andre Iguodala, Kelly Olynyk, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2025 first-round pick. If the proposed deal goes through, Siegel believes that it would be beneficial for both teams.

For the Cavaliers, the suggested trade would allow them to get rid of Love and his massive salary while acquiring assets that could help them speed up the rebuilding process.

“Both first-round picks the Cavs would receive in this trade would be valuable trade assets moving forward and if they hold onto the picks, they will be able to get two high-level talents to add to their young core. With a young core of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and now Isaac Okoro already, the Cavaliers seem to be ahead of schedule in terms of rebuilding, but are still a long ways away from being a playoff team. Being able to have two impact veterans like Iguodala and Olynyk could be beneficial to this team’s growth, as well as two possible players they could flip again for more draft picks.”

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Meanwhile, sacrificing two future first-round selections to acquire an injury-riddled veteran like Love would undeniably be a huge gamble for the Heat. However, when he’s in perfect shape, Love would be an incredible addition to the Heat. His arrival in South Beach would make them a far more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor. Aside from being a very reliable scoring option next to Butler, he would also give them another legitimate threat from three-point range and a great rebounder.

Love may remain committed to the Cavaliers, but at this point in his career, he would be better off playing for a title contender than wasting his prime years mentoring young players on a rebuilding team. Joining forces with Butler in Miami would not only give him the opportunity to make it to the playoffs again but also a realistic chance of winning his second championship ring.