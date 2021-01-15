WWE’s Natalya Jiggles Her Cleavage In Tight Tank Top While Posing In Front Of The Mirror With Her Sister

WWE superstar Natalya took to Instagram on Friday, January 15, and delighted her followers with some humorous uploads that saw her sister make an appearance. The siblings also rocked some tight clothing for the occasion.

In the first clip, Natalya stood in front of the mirror for a selfie. She wore a black tank top that showed off her toned abs and an ample amount of cleavage. The bottom half of her attire was a pair of skintight pants that highlighted her athletic legs.

Natalya’s sister, Jenni Neidhart, also made an appearance in the gif. Jenni was out to photobomb her sibling as she stepped into the frame with her arms outstretched, rocking a figure-flaunting get-up that was made up of tights and a pink tube top.

The second clip saw Natalya stand in front of the mirror with Jenni positioned right behind her, posing with a huge smile on her face. It was evident that Jenni was in an upbeat mood, and she brought out Natalya’s happy side, too.

In the third upload, Natalya and Jenni both jiggled their assets as they danced and grinned for the camera. Some sparkling special effects were also applied to the visual, which added an air of glamor to the proceedings.

The final video saw Natalya on her own, striking a similar pose to the one in the first clip. The blond bombshell looked stunning as she held her golden locks and focused on her phone.

In the accompanying caption, Natalya revealed that she and Jenni were getting up to no good to celebrate the weekend, as is common for them. She also stated that she’ll be on tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Natalya’s followers responded very positively to the uploads as well. They have received over 16,000 likes at the time of this writing, and several of her admirers also took a moment to leave a compliment in the comments section.

“Nattieeeee you just keep getting prettier,” gushed one Instagram user, whose sentiment echoed the majority of opinions in the replies.

“You are so sexy and cute,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“The Neidhart ladies (all of them) are like a fine wine and constantly get better and better,” stated a third Instagram admirer.

This isn’t the first time that Natalya and her sibling have goofed around on social media. As The Inquisitr previously documented, they had a food fight on Thanksgiving that resulted in them almost messing their dresses.