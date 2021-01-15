Celine Dion Honors Late Husband Rene With Heartbreaking Post On Fifth Anniversary Of His Death: ‘We Love You’

Celine Dion honored her late husband Rene Angelil on the fifth anniversary of his death. The worldwide singing superstar shared a touching photo of her and her husband’s hands intertwined as seen here, along with a message in the caption in both her native French and English.

The image showed the couple’s arms crossed over one another as they wrapped their fingers together. Behind them, were whitecap waves that crashed into the seashore.

In the caption of the photo, Celine shared her feelings regarding how the family continues to handle their loss as she raises their three sons Rene-Charles, Nelson, and Eddy, as a single parent.

“Rene, it’s been 5 years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you. We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us,” wrote the singer.

She continued with, “we pray that you’ll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times. You are in our hearts and in our lives forever.”

Evan Agostini / Getty Images

The couple was married from 1994 until his death in 2016.

They met in the year 1980 when Celine was just 12-years-old and an aspiring singer. A year later, Rene, 40. mortgaged his house to fund the creation of her debut album, La Voix du Bon Dieu.

The two maintained a professional relationship until the singer turned 18 when she revealed, per Brides Magazine, that her feelings began to change toward him. At the age of 24, the two were married in a lavish ceremony at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal, Canada.

Celine and Rene were married for 22 years. He battled cancer in both 1999 and 2014 before losing his fight two years later.

She told USA Today toward the end of Rene’s health crisis, as she returned to the Las Vegas stage to continue her then-residency, that she had grieved all she could during his illness. Celine said her biggest job would be to tell her husband that his family would be fine, that she would take care of their kids and he could watch us from another spot.

Fans of the iconic entertainer shared their own thoughts on her post in its comments section.

“He is definitely proud of you. We love you so much,” wrote one fan.

“Rene was such a beautiful soul… My heart goes out to you and the boys today and every day that you are without him. Your love affair was one made of fairytales, and I think about you so very often and always so very fondly… Much affection to you and your beautiful family always and forever,” penned a second follower.