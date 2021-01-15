Polina Malinovskaya Leaves Little To The Imagination In A White Bikini

Polina Malinovskaya treated her eager audience to a series of bikini-clad snaps that served as the perfect Friday treat. The January 14 Instagram update included five new images that saw her in the same sexy swimwear.

The first image in the series captured Polina with her back against a stone wall. She draped one arm over her head and had the opposite near her side as she turned her figure in profile. Polina balanced her weight on the tips of her toes and popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. The model pursed her lips and met the lens of the camera with an alluring stare. The next four images in the series saw Polina posing in the same spot as she worked it for the camera.

She oped for a bright white bikini that popped against her allover glow. The top of the suit featured a halterneck style cut and a pair of impossibly small cups that showed off Polina’s bronze bust. It had a thin strap that was snug on her ribs and another pair of straps in the middle that crisscrossed over her toned abs. The scanty look and tight fit also helped to highlight her tiny midsection.

The bottom of the suit were equally as revealing, matching the same color and style as Polina’s top. It was made from a small amount of fabric that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing some serious skin. The sides of the suit were tied in dainty bows on her hips, and its high-rise design showcased her lean legs. Polina wore a black bracelet on her bicep and went barefoot to complete her look.

She wore her long, blond locks slicked back out of her face, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. Her tresses appeared to be slightly damp, indicating that she might have just taken a dip. It has not taken long for Polina’s 2.2 million fans to take notice of the upload. Within a matter of minutes, the post has accrued more than 36,000 likes and 189 comments. Some social media users complimented Polina on her figure, while a few more dropped a line to let her know that they are big fans.

“Wow beautiful pictures. You are perfect,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Wondeful. Very very beautiful Polina,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Hi Beauty! You look so Cute!” a third Instagrammer wrote on the post.

“The most wonderful living, breathing organism on the planet,” one more chimed in.