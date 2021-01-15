Ivanka Trump Reportedly Panicked About Her Political Future After Capitol Attack Tarnished Her Father’s Legacy

Ivanka Trump is reportedly panicked about her political and personal future after the attack on the U.S. Capitol last week tarnished her father’s legacy, a new report claims.

CNN correspondent Kate Bennett reported that both Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are worried about their post-White House lives, including their careers or even where they will live. As Raw Story noted, Bennett said it was no secret among those close to the president’s daughter that she planned on running for office one day and even considered moving to Florida to challenge Republican Marco Rubio for his U.S. Senate seat.

As Bennett noted, all of that is now up in the air as the siege made it “very difficult for them to tout any achievements they’ve made inside this administration” which the couple had planned as part of a “farewell tour.”

“That has Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump in a bit of a panic as they look to their future,” she said. “I talked to a lot of sources today who say they’re questioning everything now, from where they’re going to live after the White House to what their careers will be.”

CNN had previously reported that the couple was close to finalizing a purchase on a plot of land near Miami Beach, Florida.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Ivanka Trump has come under intense scrutiny since the storming of the Capitol last week, when a group of her father’s supporters surrounded the building and broke inside, leaving a police officer dead. The attack came after Donald Trump delivered a fiery speech in which he implored his supporters to show strength and told them he would walk to the Capitol with them. President Trump ultimately returned to the White House, where The New York Times reported that he watched in excitement as crowds laid siege to the building.

Ivanka Trump came under fire in the hours that followed after she called on the group to leave peacefully but also referred to them as “American Patriots” in a tweet that she would later delete.

She has also faced pressure beyond the attack last week. As The Inquisitr reported, a new report claimed that she and Kushner forbid members of the Secret Service from using the bathrooms in their Washington, D.C., mansion, forcing them instead to use a portable toilet placed outside the home. When neighbors complained, the agency ended up renting a $3,000 per month studio apartment at the taxpayers’ expense to use.