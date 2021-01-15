CJ Sparxx Rocks Sexy Two-Piece: ‘Just Another Vid Of Me in A Bikini’

CJ Sparxx opted for yet another eye-catching look in a stunning Instagram post this week. The brunette beauty stunned as she showed off her killer curves in front of the camera.

In the racy video, CJ looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a metallic bikini. The sexy two-piece included thin straps that tied behind her back and around her neck, as they accentuated her toned arms and shoulders. It also boasted a deep neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage.

The matching string bottoms tied around her curvaceous hips and clung to her petite waist as they put a spotlight on her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also on display. She accessorized the look with multiple bracelets on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

In the clip, CJ is seen standing in front of a large mirror as she holds her phone up to capture the video. She turned her head from side to side and struck an array of poses while filming herself.

Later, she’s seen putting the camera down so that she can take a seat on a gray sofa. She bent both of her knees and rested one hand on her leg as she soaked up the sunshine that was beaming through a nearby window and tousled her hair. In the caption, CJ claimed that the post was just another bathing suit vid.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over both of her shoulders.

CJ’s over 1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the snap. The clip garnered more than 8,100 likes within the first two days after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 270 messages.

“You’re so beautiful boo,” one follower stated.

“Yeah, another bikini on a beautiful lady I adore!” another gushed.

“What a sexy babe,” a third social media user wrote.

“Flawless,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t seem to have any qualms when it comes to putting voluptuous figure on full display. She’s often seen flashing her busty chest, round booty, muscular thighs, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ piqued the interest of her followers when she dressed her physique in a jeweled bikini while she posed seductively in front of a mirror. To date, that post has reeled in more than 15,000 likes and over 340 comments.