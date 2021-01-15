Lele Pons Steals Chanel West Coast’s Bedazzled Booty Shorts, Bra, And Helmet In Funny Video

Lele wore Chanel's skimpy football uniform.

Lele Pons and Chanel West Coast exchanged outfits in an entertaining new video. On Thursday, Lele shared a funny clip of their clothing swap on her TikTok account.

The spotlight was initially on Chanel. The Ridiculousness star wore one of the football-inspired ensembles featured in the music video for her latest single, “40 Yard Dash.” It consisted of a black cropped jersey that was short enough to leave her matching balconette bra exposed. Both pieces featured contrasting white stripe accents and shimmering crystals allover. Her shirt had the number “40” emblazoned on the front in white and “West Coast” printed on the back.

She wore a coordinating pair of high-waisted booty shorts with a lace-up front. They had a skintight fit that showed off her peachy derrière. On her head, she sported a silver football helmet that was also bedazzled. It was topped with a fake blond ponytail that reached her backside.

The singer stood directly in front of the camera, which was located in a dining room. She struck a sassy pose with one hand on her hip. With the other, she grasped her ponytail’s platinum tip. A snippet of “40 Yard Dash” played over the footage, and she lip-synced along with herself as she turned around and seductively shook her booty.

In the background, Lele could be seen slowly strolling by. The content creator and recording artist was clad in a casual ensemble that was comprised of a pair of loose-fitting black shorts and an oversize tan sweater with a cowl neck. On her feet, she wore a pair of white slide sandals with crisscrossed straps.

Lele disappeared out of the video’s frame, but she wasn’t gone for long. She suddenly sprinted toward her costar and tackled her to the ground, causing the two women to temporarily disappear off to the side. When Lele stepped back into view, she was the one wearing the skimpy football uniform. Chanel, meanwhile, was rocking her sweater. Lele saucily shook her backside while her friend tugged on the sweater’s neck. She gave her viewers an incredulous look before Lele shoved her out of the way.

So far, the two singers’ transformation collaboration has accumulated over 190,000 likes, and Lele’s followers have responded to it with hundreds of comments.

“I know you won’t see it but how can you be so pretty??” read one message.

“Looking beautiful babe,” wrote another fan.

“Lucky she has a helmet,” added a third person.

“What did I just witness but y’all baddies,” a fourth viewer commented.