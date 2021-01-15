Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Sassy Instagram Update

Buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap in which she rocked a daring lingerie look. The set was from the brand Fantasy Lingerie, and Ashley made sure to tag the company’s own Instagram page in the picture itself.

She stood in front of a plain gray backdrop that allowed her curves to take center stage. On top, Ashley flaunted a serious amount of cleavage in a charcoal gray ribbed bralette. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders with a sassy phrase written on them, and the garment ended just below her breasts, leaving several inches of her stomach on display.

She paired the bralette with matching bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. The ribbed fabric covered some of her lower body, and small metal circular embellishments attached the main portion of the underwear to the straps.

Ashley finished off the set with a third unique piece that matched her underwear. She rocked a tiny miniskirt that had the same bold phrase along the waistband, and suspenders stretched from the waist to her shoulders, going over top of her bralette. The ensemble left a serious amount of her voluptuous thighs on display.

She finished off the outfit with a distressed denim jacket that she had pulled on. However, the garment slipped down her shoulders, leaving most of her curvaceous exposed while only covering up a portion of her arms.

Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest in defined waves, and her tresses were styled in a deep side part. Her hair covered a portion of her flawless features, and she kept her gaze focused on something in the distance, lips slightly pouted. She posed with one hand holding the hem of her miniskirt and the other flipping it up to showcase her underwear.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 29,300 likes within 16 hours of going live. It also racked up 389 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Thick women are hot!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji, loving Ashley’s curvaceous body.

“Absolutely beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Always looking amazing,” a third fan remarked.

“You go girl!!!” yet another commented, including a string of flame emoji to accentuate his compliment.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashley thrilled her fans with a sizzling snap taken outdoors in which she rocked a lacy white bodysuit that showcased her bombshell body to perfection.