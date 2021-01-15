NBA Rumors: Terry Rozier Could Be Traded To LA Clippers For Beverley, Kennard, Kabengele & Draft Pick

Ever since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been circulating that the Los Angeles Clippers are targeting a starting-caliber point guard. They may have Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams on their roster, but neither is a traditional point guard. In recent months, the Clippers have been linked to several players who could help them address their major backcourt problem — including Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical deal that would enable the Clippers to land Rozier before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed scenario, the Clippers would be sending a package that includes Patrick Beverley, Luke Kennard, Mfiondu Kabengele, and a 2022 second-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Rozier. Though it would cost them one of their best defenders, Siegel believes that trading for Rozier would make a lot of sense for the Clippers.

“It makes total sense for the Clippers to want and acquire a talented, young guard like Terry Rozier and given his winning mentality, he could be an extremely useful asset next to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Los Angeles is in a position to win now and they need to bring in as much talent as they can, which is why Patrick Beverley may not have as big of a role on this team than many believe.”

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

Rozier may not be on the same level as Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, and Damian Lillard, but he would undeniably be a great addition to the Clippers. Aside from providing them with an immediate solution to their backcourt issue, he would also give them a very reliable scoring option next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, a decent playmaker, a great perimeter defender, and a floor-spacer.

This season, the 26-year-old point guard is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 43.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Adding Rozier to their core of Leonard, George, Nicolas Batum, and Serge Ibaka would strengthen the Clippers’ chances of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning a championship.

The proposed deal would also be beneficial for Rozier and the Hornets. Rozier may be happy in Charlotte right now, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for a legitimate title contender like the Clippers. Meanwhile, for the Hornets, aside from getting precious assets, the suggested trade would also give them the opportunity to fully focus on LaMelo Ball, whom they selected as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Promoting him to the starting lineup and giving him more playing time could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar.