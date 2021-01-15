Larsa Pippen Defies Age In A Skimpy Pink Crop Top Alongside Her Teenage Daughter

Larsa Pippen once again defied her age in her most recent Instagram pic on Friday morning. The gorgeous model showed off her fit figure as she spent some time with her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

The two nearly looked like sisters instead of mother and daughter, as Larsa rocked a skimpy pink crop top to show off her ample assets. The shirt included lace detailing and puffed sleeves that showcased her toned arms. It also featured metal clasps in the front and a low-cut neckline that put her cleavage on full display.

She added a pair of clingy jeans that hugged her hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist. The pants also fit well around her thighs and boasted distressed patches over her knees. She accessorized the style with a sparkling necklace and some bracelets on her wrists. She finished the ensemble with a brown Louis Vuitton fanny pack around her waist.

Sophia wore an oversized black Givenchy shirt and some distressed tan sweatpants. She added a dainty chain around her neck as well.

In the background of the shot, a brick walkway could be seen. Some paneled walls and a hanging light fixture were also visible. In the caption, Larsa revealed that she was spending some quality time with her daughter.

The model wore her long, sandy brown hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in tight curls that cascaded over her shoulders. Sophia wore a similar hair style.

Larsa’s 2 million-plus followers immediately began to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 7,100 times in less than an hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also left nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Beautiful Picture Ladies,” one follower stated.

“Ohh that pink top is such a vibe!” another wrote.

“I love your confidence and style you always look good,” a third social media user gushed.

“She’s growing up so fast!” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to showing off her curves in revealing outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen posing in racy shirts, skimpy bathing suits, tight pants, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a skintight black dress with long sleeves and a scooped neckline. In the photo, she sat on the hood of a blue sports car with a hat on top of her head. To date, that post has racked up more than 30,000 likes and 400-plus comments.