Blac Chyna Sizzles In A Semi-Sheer Lace Corset

Blac Chyna let it all hang out for a recent Instagram upload on Thursday. The stunning model flashed her ample assets as she rocked a revealing garment.

In the stunning shot, Chyna looked hotter than ever as she posed in a semi-sheer black corset. The top boasted a low-cut neckline that put her busty chest on full display. It also wrapped snugly around her slim waist.

She wore skintight black bottoms that hugged her curvy hips and flashed her muscular thighs. The bottom of the shorts featured lace detailing as well. She accessorized the skimpy look with a small pair of earrings and some sparkly polish on her fingernails.

Chyna stood in front of a white double door for the shot. She pushed her weight to the side a bit and slightly arched her back. She rested one of her hands at her side. Meanwhile, the other came up to run her fingers through her hair. Her head was tilted and she gave a flirty smirk into the camera.

In the caption of the post, Chyna revealed that her vibe for the new year would be smiling more. Her face was lit up with a bright smile, which she accentuated with nude lipstick on her plump pout.

Her long, blond hair was parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that spilled over both of her shoulders.

Chyna’s over 16.2 million followers didn’t hold back when it came time to react to the racy post. The photo garnered more than 45,000 likes within the first day after it was uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“It’s the smile for me,” one follower stated.

“Sexy picture of u boo I love that smile sexy indeed my love,” another gushed.

“Yes old school Blac Chyna looking back like the original,” a third comment read.

“Very stunning and beautiful I love it keep the vibe,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport racy looks in her online photos. She’s become known for rocking sexy lingerie, teeny tops, scanty bathing suits, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chyna recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she opted for a see-through green lace lingerie set that included a matching garter belt, and left very little to the imagination. To date, that post has pulled in more than 277,000 likes and over 2,900 comments.