Former WWE Star Eva Marie Exposes Insane Abs & Cleavage In Tiny Pink Tank Top While Preparing For A Marathon

Eva Marie took to Instagram this week and shared a stunning snap with her 4.5 million followers, much to their delight. However, the former WWE superstar didn’t share their positive attitude, revealing that she was wasn’t in the best mood at the time the photo was taken.

The image saw the wrestler and model sporting an upset look on her face, but she had good reason to feel that way. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she was getting ready to compete in a marathon this weekend. Furthermore, the event will mark her first time competing in one. While she plans on going ahead with it, she isn’t excited about the uphill task.

Marie still looked great in the snap, and she appeared to more than ready to run a long distance. The bombshell wore a pink tank top that showed off her toned abs and an ample amount of cleavage. She also rocked matching jogging pants on the bottom half of her body, suggesting that she was going out for a run.

Marie also accessorized with some light jewelery. She wore a silver cross necklace coupled with a black-and-white watch on her left wrist. These were likely worn because she wanted a higher power to help her to prepare for this weekend’s event, as well as to time herself as she pursued her goals.

Marie’s followers on the image-sharing platform appreciated the upload at least. Over 21,000 have hit the like button as of this writing. Some of them even took a moment to leave her an encouraging or complimentary sentiment in the comments section.

“You got it,” wrote one follower, who added some clapping emoji to give her an extra boost.

“We’ll be there to support you, Queen, you got this,” stated a second admirer.

“Run when you can, walk if you must, craw if you have to just never give up,” wrote a third fan.

Many of her admirers simply shared fire and heart emoji to convey their feelings about the snap. The general sentiment throughout the replies, however, was that Marie will succeed this weekend.

Marie could also be getting ready for her wrestling comeback in the near future. As The Inquisitr previously documented, it is believed that she’s signed a contract to return to WWE.

While the rumors haven’t been confirmed nor denied, the article stated that she has been training and brushing up on her skills at the company’s Performance Center. She may also have filmed some vignettes.