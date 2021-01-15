Laura Amy Goes Pantsless & Poses With Legs Spread For Seriously Sultry Selfies

Brunette beauty Laura Amy stunned fans with a saucy Instagram update on January 14, when she went scantily clad for a pair of bathroom selfies. The Australian fitness model ditched her pants in favor of a skimpy bikini bottom, flaunting her sexy thighs while posing with her legs spread.

The 28-year-old stood in the middle of the room as she snapped the full-body shots in the mirror. Her flawless figure was perfectly framed between a modern bathtub and a large shelving unit, neither of which distracted attention from Laura’s insane curves.

The model’s barely-there bottoms largely failed to conceal her ample assets, sporting a minuscule front that only covered what was necessary. The black number dipped dangerously low in the front, displaying her toned tummy. Meanwhile, its spaghetti side straps stretched above her hips, exposing her long, lean legs and accentuating her waist.

The smokeshow paired the undies with a baggy cropped sweatshirt, whose tame design balanced out the seriously racy look. The top had long sleeves that toned down the skin-flashing and a mock neckline that hid her décolletage entirely. The garment grazed just below the ribs, leaving Laura’s sculpted midriff and tight abs within view for her audience to admire. It was decorated with the words “Baby Girl” written in Old English font across the chest. The ornate white lettering leaped out at the viewer against the dark fabric, adding dynamism to the revealing outfit.

Laura finished off the all-black ensemble with a pair of coordinating boots that reached her knees. She added a pop of color by painting her nails a fiery-red shade, showing off her pointy manicure as she fanned her fingers over the phone case. She pulled up her hair into a messy updo that added to her sultry vibe. Her blond highlights framed her face in loose waves, emphasizing her gorgeous features.

The bombshell showed off her endless pins as she posed with her hip cocked. She tucked her hand behind her head and pursed her lips, oozing an air of sexy nonchalance. A swipe to the next slide saw her teasing fans by slightly lifting up her shirt and flashing a tantalizing glimpse of braless underboob. Laura also included a short video for an extra look at her chiseled bod.

Fans went wild for the torrid upload and awarded the post with more than 26,300 likes and 560 comments. Among the people who left gushing messages under the scorching upload were a slew of fellow models and influencers, including Abby Dowse, Dasha Mart, Valerie Cossette, and Isabella Buscemi.

“So hot,” wrote Abby, adding a dark heart.

Dasha left three blowing-kiss emoji under the post. Valerie commented a pair of fire emoji. Isabella chimed in with a heart-eyes emoji.

Laura’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about her seductive appearance.

“You look incredibly amazing, sexy and beautiful,” read one message, trailed by a string of dark hearts.

“You are insaneeee,” said another Instagram user.

“Aww so much perfection,” declared a smitten fan, who further expressed their adoration with four sparkling hearts.