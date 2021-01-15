Hilde Osland Rocks Ruffled Turquoise Bikini On The Beach

It might be winter in some parts of the world, but Australian bombshell Hilde Osland was enjoying summer temperatures in the land down under. Her latest Instagram update featured her flaunting her figure in a turquoise bikini while she enjoyed some time on the beach.

The top to Hilde’s swimsuit featured a low-cut neckline that exposed plenty of her ample chest. The number laced loosely up the middle, showing off her cleavage. It had small ruffles on the tops of the shoulder straps and along the bottom edge. The bottoms had a low-cut front, which seemed to be the perfect cut for her baby bump, and a cheeky back.

Hilde’s post consisted of six photos that captured her on a beach posing between a pair of sand mounds with the ocean behind her. Wispy clouds filled the sky, suggesting it was a perfect day to soak up some sun.

The model left her long hair down, styled in loose waves.

For accessories, she went with hoop earrings, layered necklaces and a dangle bracelet.

Dozens of her fans flooded the comments section with compliments.

“Even pregnant you are still the most beautiful woman on all of Instagram,” one admirer commented.

“Honestly the most gorgeous girl alive,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding flame and smiley face emoji.

“Oh you’re the most adorable pregnant woman ever,” a fourth follower user added.

In the first frame, Hilde faced the lens. She placed her hands by the straps on her bottoms while she smiled at the camera. The image was cropped at the top of her thighs, giving her fans a nice look at the bathing suit.

The second picture was a closeup of Hilde cropped just below her breasts. She gazed at the camera while strands of her hair blew across her face.

Hilde flaunted her baby bump in the next frame, which caught her from a side angle. She ran one hand through her luscious locks while she turned her face to the sky.

All of Hilde’s body was on display in the fourth snap, which caught her from the front. She posed with one leg in front of the other while she held her hands in her hair.

Hilde flashed a smile at the lens in the following photo, which caught her from a side view. She arched her back and placed her hands under her belly.

The final slide was similar to the second in that it saw Hilde’s profile. She held her windblown tresses as she smiled at the lens.