Brit Manuela Flaunts Gym-Honed Figure In A Scanty Workout Set

Brit Manuela was looking fit and fabulous in the most recent post that was shared on her Instagram page. The January 14 update included five new images that captured her posing at several different angles.

The first photo in the set captured the model standing in front of a black SUV. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where the sun was shining brightly. Brit was posing in front of an open door, placing one of her arms on the side of the vehicle and draping the opposite near her hip. The model had her feet staggered and faced her chin toward the ground as she appeared to be looking into her car.

The next photo also captured Brit with her chest facing toward the camera. She offered fans a great view of her backside in the third shot while the last two saw her from a front-facing angle. Brit flaunted her amazing figure in an all-black set that did her gym-honed figure nothing but favors. A tag in the post indicated that the outfit was from boohoo.

On her upper half, she wore a bra with a deep V-neckline that showed off her ample bust. It had thick straps that were tight over her shoulders, and her muscular arms were left bare. Its bottom band was tight on her ribs, and it also had the company logo written in white.

Brit teamed the bra with a pair of leggings that were equally as hot. They had a thick waistband that was worn over her navel, still leaving a small glimpse of her rock hard abs in view. The tight fit of the bottoms also highlighted her tiny waist, midsection, and slender thighs.

Brit completed her outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She pulled her long, dark locks back in a high and flirty ponytail and sported a pair of shades. In the post’s caption, she shared with her followers that she was “Back in my element.”

Within a matter of hours, the upload has attracted plenty of attention from fans. More than 47,000 have double-tapped the update, and over 400 have left comments.

“Your legs are gonna be my goals. Absolutely striking,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of their comment.

“Brit this fit on you is incredible,” a second social media user wrote.

“Are you from this planet? Are you real?” another Instagrammer asked.

“You’re seriously perfect, I can’t get over it,” a fourth added with a trio of flames.