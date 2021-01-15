Meg Kylie Relaxes In Her Underwear For Sultry New Photo: ‘Rest And Repeat’

Meg Kylie shared a saucy new pic to her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14. The gorgeous Australian model was shown relaxing on a couch in a living room while wearing nothing but her skimpy undies from Lounge Underwear.

The bombshell was snapped in a skimpy bra-and-panties combo that left little to the imagination. The orange brassiere featured tiny cups with scalloped trim and thin straps that clung to her shoulders for support. The snug fit of the bra pushed her bust up, exposing ample cleavage. Most of the undergarment featured sheer and lace fabric that was thick enough to cover her buxom curves. The red band along the sides and back bore the signature Lounge logo printed in white.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace fabric. Like the top, the brand’s logo was printed on the stretchable band that clung to her slim waist. The high leg cuts also helped highlight her lean thighs and slender hips. The color of her intimates was bright, and it was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

In the photo, Meg could be seen lounging over a white plush blanket on a cushioned sofa. She bent her knees with her thighs slightly parted. From what was visible, the babe was raising her left foot. She placed her hands over her head, and it blocked some parts of her face. The angle showed a glimpse of her flawless armpit, which made a few fans happy.

Sunlight from the nearby windows filled the house, and it illuminated the area and her flawless skin. Two throw pillows were noticeable in the background. Meg edited the pic and added a polaroid frame, and it gave off vintage vibes.

Meg parted her brunette hair in the center and left the long strands loose. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing dainty earrings and nothing else.

In the caption, Meg mentioned she was resting in her comfy intimates. She made sure to tag the brand in both the caption and the picture.

This newest share quickly became a hit with her social media supporters. In less than 24 hours of going live on Instagram, the update earned more than 11,400 likes and over 70 comments. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. Most of them gushed over her taut stomach and hourglass figure. Countless other admirers were short on words, opting to leave a trail of emoji.

“Your man is the luckiest guy in the world!” a fan commented.

“Raw beauty. Hot and desirable,” wrote another social media user.

“Your body is perfect! I also adore your skin,” gushed a third admirer.