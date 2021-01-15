Deborah Tramitz Tugs At Her Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling Throwback Snap: ‘Unfortunately Not There Right Now’

Deborah Tramitz is missing summertime, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Friday, January 15 to share a throwback snap to warmer days that has quickly proven to be a hit with her adoring fans.

The German hottie posed outside on her knees for the sizzling flashback photo. She gazed intently at the camera in front of her and spread her lips into a soft smile as her light brown locks cascaded over part of her face in loose waves.

It appeared to be a beautiful day, as the bright sun spilled down and illuminated the scene, which also included a luxurious pool. Deborah did not provide a specific location as to where she was, but noted in the caption that she was “unfortunately not there right now.”

Deborah opted for a classic look as she soaked up the sun, slipping into a black bikini that complemented her deep tan. The two-piece included a halter-style top with thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It had a deep neckline that exposed an eyeful of her ample cleavage, which was further enhanced by the number’s lacy push-up cups. They were tied together with thin straps in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

The beauty’s matching bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look, giving the shot even more of a seductive vibe. The triangle-style number covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and shapely thighs well on display for her audience to admire.

The garment also featured a thin, string waistband, which Deborah tugged at in a teasing manner as the moment was captured. It was secured high up on her hips in dainty bows, accentuating her trim waist, taut stomach, and abs.

Fans were thrilled by the new addition to Deborah’s feed, awarding it more than 15,000 likes and dozens of comments after just three hours of going live.

“You look great,” one person wrote.

“Gorgeous and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“I miss summer a lot!! Stunning girl!! Love this pic so much,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah has been relatively quiet on social media lately, with today’s post only being her second upload since the start of 2021. Before the new year began, the model dazzled her fans with a sizzling multi-slide post that saw her celebrating the “last Wednesday of 2020” in several scanty ensembles, including lingerie and a cheeky swimsuit.