WWE Rumors: Big Update On Ricochet’s Contract Status With Company, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Days after rumors seemed to suggest that Monday Night Raw superstar Ricochet might be leaving WWE later this month once his contract expires, it now appears that he has several years remaining on his deal after all.

Citing the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ringside News wrote that Ricochet signed a new five-year contract with WWE when he was called up to the main roster in 2019. This came one year after he originally joined the promotion, and at a time when the company was signing its talents to long-term deals in order to prevent them from jumping to AEW. That means unless he isn’t released before his deal expires, he will remain in WWE until the summer of 2024.

Shortly before the new update, Ricochet took time to comment on the rumors of his imminent departure, retweeting an article from Ringside News that has since been deleted and commenting that the report is “fake.” Figure Four Weekly’s Bryan Alvarez, who was originally cited as the source of the rumors, separately cleared things up in a tweet where he claimed that he “never said that.”

According to Wrestling News, Alvarez was actually referring to Matt Riddle when he was talking about the superstar who has yet to re-sign with WWE. It had been rumored that the former UFC star will be facing Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at this month’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, though this match has yet to be confirmed. On this week’s edition of the red brand’s show, Riddle tapped out to Lashley, which could lend credence to the reports claiming he hasn’t renewed his deal with Vince McMahon’s promotion.

As for Ricochet, the high-flying superstar has yet to regain his momentum since he was squashed by Brock Lesnar at the Super ShowDown pay-per-view in February of last year. The 32-year-old, who was once thought to be one of the young talents Paul Heyman wanted to push during his time as Raw executive director, is currently in a rivalry with RETRIBUTION and has lost multiple matches to the faction’s members in recent weeks. With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether he will accept the stable’s invitation to join them, thus potentially marking his first heel turn since joining WWE.

Ricochet and Riddle aren’t the only Raw superstars whose contract status has been discussed in the rumor mill in recent days. As reported by The Inquisitr, WWE supposedly offered new three-year contracts to everyone in RETRIBUTION except leader Mustafa Ali, though these deals are apparently worth only $250,000 per year, making them much lower than the extensions the company typically offers to its wrestlers.