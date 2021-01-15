Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Shows Off Her Glossy Body In A Strappy Bikini

Kelly posed with a leg up.

Kelly Gale drew attention to her deep tan and her scorching-hot bikini body in her latest Instagram share. The Victoria’s Secret model rocked a strappy swimsuit while posing on a beach.

Kelly, 25, slayed in a macramé two-piece that had a handcrafted look. It was made out of fabric with a soft, suede-like finish. The material was an earthy taupe color that contrasted with the warm tones of her sun-kissed skin.

The cups of Kelly’s fixed triangle top were formed from thin pieces of lining layered underneath a series of thin straps. The pieces were attached to a wide band beneath the bust. They stretched over her ample assets, occasionally leaving small openings that showed scant amounts of skin. At the top of each cup, they were gathered together with a tight knot. A few of the bands formed the number’s shoulder straps.

Her bottoms boasted a similar design with multiple straps stretched around her slender hips to form the sides. Because she posed with her lower body turned sideways, most of the garment’s front was not visible.

Kelly’s healthy dark hair was soaking wet and brushed back. However, a few of her long, snaky waves trailed down her left shoulder and upper arm. She buried the fingers of her upraised right hand in her hair as she twisted her torso to face the camera. The fingers of her left hand lightly grazed her hip.

She arched her back and popped her pert posterior out while raising her slender left leg up with her knee bent. Her toned body glistened allover as if she’d slathered it with a thick coating of oil. Bright sunlight further enhanced the glowing effect created by the slick substance.

Kelly’s manicured fingernails were painted the same bubblegum-pink color seen in a cheeky pic that showed her posing with her hands on her thong-clad booty. She also appeared to pose in the same location where that picture was taken. She stood in front of two palm trees surrounded by green bushes with large, glossy leaves. The trees’ curved trunks formed a V behind her. The sparkling cerulean sea glittered in the distance, beyond a stretch of sand. The water was a few shade darker than the mostly clear sky.

Kelly’s followers rewarded the radiant model’s seaside snapshot with upwards of 28,000 likes. In the comments section, praise also came pouring in.

“You look so gleaming,” wrote one admirer.

“You are beautiful and sexy and gorgeous,” commented another devotee.

“You’re so deliciously perfect,” read a third message.

“I hope that’s sunscreen,” added a fourth concerned fan.