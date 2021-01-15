Jim Bob Duggar Reportedly Sold A Mobile Home To Son Justin,18, For $1 As He Readies To Marry Claire Spivey,

Jim Bob Duggar has reportedly sold a mobile home to his 18-year-old son Justin for $1 as the teen readies to marry his fiance, Claire Spivey, 19, The couple, who have not yet announced a wedding date, became engaged in November 2020 after courting for 14 months.

A source revealed to In Touch Weekly that the patriarch of the supersized clan, which numbers 19 children, charged the low price to his teenage son so he could have a head start when it came to marriage. The source said having their own residence “will come in handy when they start working on a family of their own.”

Jim Bob reportedly has one rule regarding the transaction. The couple cannot spend the night or move in until they are married.

Upon Justin’s engagement, which occurred while he celebrated his birthday in Claire’s home state of Texas, the teen said that there was “nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with” to Us Weekly.

“We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another, and happiness!” he continued.

The family shared their excitement over Justin’s engagement on their Instagram page where they posted a photograph of the couple as they showed off Claire’s ring.

In the caption of the post seen here, the clan remarked that they loved and were happy to celebrate this happy occasion.

Jim Bob has reportedly sold homes to all of his children who were to be wed, ranging in prices depending on the location and square footage said the same source to In Touch.

Jim Bob gifted an abode to his daughter Jill and her husband Derick Dillard, shortly after they were married. They lived there until her father flipped the property and they moved out reported The Sun. Son Josh, his wife Anna, and their six kids reportedly live in a converted warehouse on the Duggar homestead.

According to The Sun, Jim Bob sold land to his daughter Joy-Anna and husband Austin for $10. They previously lived in an RV as they renovated the property. John-David and his wife Abbie also live in a trailer but it is unclear if Jim Bob purchased that property.

The family patriarch gifted Joseph and his spouse Kendra over 10 acres of land for $5,000 where the duo lives in a log cabin with their two children. He charged the same price to Josiah and his wife Lauren for their first abode.

Jessa and her husband Ben Seewald were gifted a residence by late Duggar matriarch Mary, Jim Bob’s mother. She charged them $1 for the property they currently reside in with their three kids.