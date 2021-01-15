Niki DeMartino Turns Up The Heat In Lace Corset After Signing ‘A Year Long Partnership’ With Savage X Fenty

YouTube star Niki DeMartino took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The influencer is a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s brand Savage X Fenty and is using the social media platform to promote their attire.

The “Alone in My Car” songstress stunned in a black corset that featured red lace detailing over the top. The item of clothing was strapless and displayed her decolletage. DeMartino accessorized herself with necklaces, one of which was made out of small white pearls. She also opted for rings, small hoop earrings, and what looked to be a gold watch. DeMartino kept her nails short and painted each of them with different color polish. She styled her chocolate brown/red hair down with a side part. DeMartino is a fan of body art and showed off her small tattoo that says “heart” on her right arm.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2.4 million subscribers, treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, DeMartino was captured sitting down on a green seat in front of a plain white door. She rested one hand behind her and lightly tugged the end of her locks with the other. DeMartino gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, the 25-year-old was snapped slightly further back while raising her left hand to her mouth.

For her caption, DeMartino informed fans that she has signed a year-long partnership with Savage X Fenty, expressing her 2021 has got off to a good start.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 84,000 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be very popular with her 3.7 million followers.

“NO BUT IM OBSESSED WITH THIS HAIR HSDJDJDJ,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“NIKI YOU HAVE BEEN POPPING OFF WITH THESE OUTFITS OMG,” another passionate fan shared.

“Your hair and this outfit!!! Omg queen,” remarked a third person.

“I’m obsessed with how your hair, brows, and corset all coordinate so well together,” a fourth admirer commented.

In November of 2018, DeMartino modeled a sheer lace blue bra with high-waisted matching bottoms that had a tiny bow at the front from the same brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she accessorized with a necklace featuring a heart pendant and sported her locks down. DeMartino posed on a bed with silky white pillows and a multicolored furry blanket for the three-photo upload.