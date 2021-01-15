Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Exposes Chest In Slipped Down Robe

Ashley Roberts showed fans how she’s making the “robe life” a little more glamorous in a stunning new photo shared on social media this week. The Pussycat Dolls singer flashed her chest in a gorgeous shot posted on January 14 as she posed in a white robe and hair towel.

The 39-year-old former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant appeared to sit in her bathroom as she promoted a tanning product. She stunned in black sunglasses with sparkles along the frame that showed the reflection of her ring light and also sported large, dangly earrings as her robe slipped down over her left shoulder to show off her tanned décolletage.

Ashley posed with her mouth open as she rocked glossy lips and placed her right hand on her neck to give a look at her dark manicure and a heart tattoo on her wrist.

Her skin glowed as she sat in front of a counter top with the products sitting next to a small plant in a pot. Above her was a mirrored cabinet that was lit from underneath as she rested on her back and head on a wall with her hair pulled up into a large white towel.

In the caption, the “I Hate This Part” hitmaker told her more than 622,500 followers that the product gave her an extra glow as she spends much of her time at home amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The “Yesterday” singer resides in the U.K. which is currently under strict lockdown rules.

She added that having a tan made her feel “fab” alongside a sparkle emoji and another showing a woman in a steam room.

The upload proved popular, amassing more than 13,600 likes and over 320 comments.

“So fabulous,” one person commented.

“So beautiful,” another fan wrote alongside a heart emoji.

“Only one word comes to mind…..PHWOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAR!,” a third comment read.

“Ashley roberts wow girl,” another fan wrote alongside a fire and heart eye emoji.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star previously revealed how she’s been spending her time in lockdown in another stunning Instagram upload. Ashley flaunted her impressive flexibility when she did a headstand in her underwear to tell fans she was having to practice yoga at home.

“Nah-imma-stay in kinda day. That yoga from home situ,” she captioned the collection of images, which showed her doing her favorite moves in her kitchen as well as a close up of a large crystal.